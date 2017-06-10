 10 students lose Harvard acceptance over offensive Facebook posts | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

10 students lose Harvard acceptance over offensive Facebook posts

According to the Harvard Crimson, the Ivy League university has rescinded offers of acceptance to at least 10 incoming freshman for the class of 2021, following an investigation into the messages they posted in a private Facebook group.
They posted memes about rape and dead children and the Holocaust. They joked that hanging a Mexican child should be called "pinata time." And now Harvard has decided it doesn't want them anymore.

The university did not explain the decision to rescind the offers, saying it does not comment publicly on the admission of individual applicants. But a school policy states that Harvard reserves the right to withdraw its offers of acceptance if an "admitted student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her honesty, maturity, or moral character."
Posted by at 6/07/2017 05:18:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts