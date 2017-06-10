10 students lose Harvard acceptance over offensive Facebook posts

They posted memes about rape and dead children and the Holocaust. They joked that hanging a Mexican child should be called "pinata time." And now Harvard has decided it doesn't want them anymore.
The university did not explain the decision to rescind the offers, saying it does not comment publicly on the admission of individual applicants. But a school policy states that Harvard reserves the right to withdraw its offers of acceptance if an "admitted student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her honesty, maturity, or moral character."
