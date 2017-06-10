 10 lanes, sidewalk, pedestrian bridge, interchange and flyover - Ambode shares proposed new-look of Lagos Airport Road | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

10 lanes, sidewalk, pedestrian bridge, interchange and flyover - Ambode shares proposed new-look of Lagos Airport Road

Just last week, acting president, Yemi Osinbajo granted the Lagos State Government permission to embark on a total reconstruction of  International Airport road from Oshodi.
The state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who seems excited at the prospect of fixing the road has now shared before and after photos of that the road will look like saying,
 '10 lanes, sidewalk, pedestrian bridge, interchange and flyover. We believe this will be more befitting for an important gateway into Nigeria'.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 08:13:00 pm

11 comments:

jubril mohammed said...

That's my Governor

5 June 2017 at 20:16
Anonymous said...

Mr. Governor, please don't suffer your citizens any longer. You have not concluded the Lagos - Badagry express way that commenced since 2008 but you want to scatter the existing Airport road that we are managing. Enough is Enough oooo

5 June 2017 at 20:21
Vivian Reginalds said...

wowu AMBODE Is working NOT WILLIE NOR GBURUGBURU!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

5 June 2017 at 20:24
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lagos gives me life


... Merited happiness

5 June 2017 at 20:28
Anonymous said...

I commend this vision. Yet, I believe something important is missing.

Modern cities in the world have provision for rail transport to and from the airport. This is what mass transit means. This is even more important now as the MMIA is expected to record increased business and traffic with the projected commissioning of the new terminal. So, where is the vision for a rail track to the airport???

PLEASE INCLUDE in this vision. Thank you!!!

5 June 2017 at 20:30
Yugo said...

SO??!

5 June 2017 at 20:30
Anonymous said...

I commend this vision. Yet, I believe something important is missing.

Modern cities in the world have provision for rail transport to and from the airport. This is what mass transit means. This is even more important now as the MMIA is expected to record increased business and traffic with the projected commissioning of the new terminal. So, where is the vision for a rail track to the airport???

PLEASE INCLUDE in this vision. Thank you!!!

5 June 2017 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

Ambode God will continue to bless you and your family. Don't mind those pot bellied politicians who travel all over the world yet they are unable to come back home and replicate what they see abroad. I pray your dream to turn Lagos into a beautiful state comes true because you are a man with a vision and very different from the others.

5 June 2017 at 21:04
Harbest said...

Wise Governor, I endorse you for a second term.

5 June 2017 at 21:06
MACBOOK said...

Nice one

5 June 2017 at 21:11
Anonymous said...

Finallyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

5 June 2017 at 21:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts