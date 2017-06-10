10 lanes, sidewalk, pedestrian bridge, interchange and flyover - Ambode shares proposed new-look of Lagos Airport Road

The state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who seems excited at the prospect of fixing the road has now shared before and after photos of that the road will look like saying,
'10 lanes, sidewalk, pedestrian bridge, interchange and flyover. We believe this will be more befitting for an important gateway into Nigeria'.
That's my Governor
Mr. Governor, please don't suffer your citizens any longer. You have not concluded the Lagos - Badagry express way that commenced since 2008 but you want to scatter the existing Airport road that we are managing. Enough is Enough oooo
wowu AMBODE Is working NOT WILLIE NOR GBURUGBURU!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lagos gives me life
... Merited happiness
I commend this vision. Yet, I believe something important is missing.
Modern cities in the world have provision for rail transport to and from the airport. This is what mass transit means. This is even more important now as the MMIA is expected to record increased business and traffic with the projected commissioning of the new terminal. So, where is the vision for a rail track to the airport???
PLEASE INCLUDE in this vision. Thank you!!!
SO??!
Ambode God will continue to bless you and your family. Don't mind those pot bellied politicians who travel all over the world yet they are unable to come back home and replicate what they see abroad. I pray your dream to turn Lagos into a beautiful state comes true because you are a man with a vision and very different from the others.
Wise Governor, I endorse you for a second term.
Nice one
Finallyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
