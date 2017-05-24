Zuma rock on fire since yesterday evening

Zuma rock, one of the popular
landmarks in Nigeria is on fire and has been since yesterday evening. It
is not clear what caused the fire which can be seen on a portion at the
top of the rock.
From the road leading up to the
towering rock, smoke can be seen billowing as the fire shows no sign of
abating. Isiyaku Madalla and other Facebook users resident in Abuja
shared photos of the burning rock. More photos below.
6 comments:
this might be traits of volcanic eruption, please resident around there needs to be on the look out
I'm sure it'll be put out soon.
This looks like an active volcano steaming. Pls the right authorities should be informed.
Could it be a volcanic eruption?
Ali-Papa the Zuma rock has been on fire since yesterday and this has never happened before.
Native doctor - (clearing his throat and while making some concoctions ) and say
The Zuma rock is angry there is too much Hunger in the Land.
Ali looking so worried asked the native doctor
Pls what do we do now.
Native doctor-Buhari should leave the seat and allow a competent person to rule.
Abii !
