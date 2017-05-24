 Zuma rock on fire since yesterday evening | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Zuma rock on fire since yesterday evening

Zuma rock, one of the popular landmarks in Nigeria is on fire and has been since yesterday evening. It is not clear what caused the fire which can be seen on a portion at the top of the rock.

From the road leading up to the towering rock, smoke can be seen billowing as the fire shows no sign of abating. Isiyaku Madalla and other Facebook users resident in Abuja shared photos of the burning rock. More photos below.



Posted by at 5/24/2017 04:03:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

this might be traits of volcanic eruption, please resident around there needs to be on the look out

24 May 2017 at 16:11
Alloy Chikezie said...

I'm sure it'll be put out soon.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

24 May 2017 at 16:27
Anonymous said...

This looks like an active volcano steaming. Pls the right authorities should be informed.

24 May 2017 at 16:30
Anonymous said...

This looks like an active volcano steaming. Pls the right authorities should be informed.

24 May 2017 at 16:30
Agatha Nwaeke said...

Could it be a volcanic eruption?

24 May 2017 at 16:33
Amos Mohammed said...

Ali-Papa the Zuma rock has been on fire since yesterday and this has never happened before.

Native doctor - (clearing his throat and while making some concoctions ) and say

The Zuma rock is angry there is too much Hunger in the Land.

Ali looking so worried asked the native doctor
Pls what do we do now.

Native doctor-Buhari should leave the seat and allow a competent person to rule.
Abii !

24 May 2017 at 16:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts