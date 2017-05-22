 Zimbabwean pastor, Paul Sanyangore, "calls God on phone" during service...lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

Zimbabwean pastor, Paul Sanyangore, "calls God on phone" during service...lol

We've heard of a pastor spraying congregants with insecticide. We've also heard of a pastor who asked his members to eat grass and another who made them drink rat poison. The latest religious stunt being pulled by a pastor is a telephone conversation with God done in front of congregants.

Pastor Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International Ministries Church filmed himself having a telephone conversation and he claimed he was speaking “directly with God”. Lol. Oh goodness!
In the video shared online, the pastor claimed he has the direct phone contact of Jesus and he made the call while his congregation gave a rousing applause. He paced up and down the church hall as he carried on the conversation with God while a woman knelt in front of the church.
“Hello‚ is this heaven?” the pastor was heard saying as he held the phone to his ear.

“I have a woman here‚ what do you have to say about her?” the pastor speaks into his phone. “Ahh. Oh‚” he says‚ listening intently. “I should ask her who is Sibo‚” he says aloud.

"What else papa God?" the pastor asked on the phone moments later. He then listens again then relays another message to the woman on her knees‚ with her hands raised.

“God is telling me to ask you why he is showing a heart. He is saying we should pray for your children‚ two of them … He is saying one is epileptic the other one is asthmatic.”
His congregation began yelling in jubilation at this point and the pastor screams “heaven is online”. He ends off the phone call saying to the woman‚ “Your story has changed”.

Later, in an interview with Bulawayo 24, the pastor said that he would share God’s number soon so that anyone could call him.

See the video below.

Posted by at 5/22/2017 05:12:00 pm

17 comments:

EMMANUEL said...

And God is watching?

22 May 2017 at 17:19
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CRAZY MOMA F**KA






AUNTY LINDA 👸

22 May 2017 at 17:20
Chidi Anindu said...

wow....this is just sad..why didn't he put it on speaker

22 May 2017 at 17:22
daniel ubong said...

Hahahhahhhahahahhahahahahh,hahahshhshshshshhshahhahahahhaahhahah,what a patient God.

22 May 2017 at 17:22
Joy Osemeke said...

Death is knocking at his door...lying against the almighty...hmmmm! He's doomed!

22 May 2017 at 17:22
Anonymous said...

Hahahahahhahahahahahaha! Am just rolling on the floor right now. Linda, this has already made my day. All these end time pastor sha.hope no be say you go share papa God phone no and the next thing, all the network go came increase there tariff oo?

22 May 2017 at 17:25
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 17:25
Anonymous said...

End time pastor, hope rock of ages go also do wathsaap?

22 May 2017 at 17:26
Great Lady said...

Mad man.
www.memoirsofagreatlady.com

22 May 2017 at 17:30
Anonymous said...

God Almighty be looking down and saying " where did I go wrong?? "

22 May 2017 at 17:33
Alloy Chikezie said...

Mtcheeeew

Your comment will be visible after approval.

22 May 2017 at 17:34
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Hehehehe his congregation are the moat stupid lot I have seen in long while.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 May 2017 at 17:38
RareSpecie Z said...

WTF!!
This is ridiculous.

22 May 2017 at 17:53
echesurum sidney said...

Religion is the opium of the masses

22 May 2017 at 18:06
Doncar said...

The congregation are under his charm pls don't blame them

22 May 2017 at 18:07
Anonymous said...

My dear this your comment got me. I laughed so hard...mtn will definitely hike the tariff.you are indeed mouthed

22 May 2017 at 18:23
Anonymous said...

My dear this your comment got me. I laughed so hard...mtn will definitely hike the tariff.you are indeed mouthed

22 May 2017 at 18:23

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts