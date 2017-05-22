Zimbabwean pastor, Paul Sanyangore, "calls God on phone" during service...lol

Pastor Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International Ministries Church filmed himself having a telephone conversation and he claimed he was speaking “directly with God”. Lol. Oh goodness!
In the video shared online, the pastor claimed he has the direct phone contact of Jesus and he made the call while his congregation gave a rousing applause. He paced up and down the church hall as he carried on the conversation with God while a woman knelt in front of the church.
“Hello‚ is this heaven?” the pastor was heard saying as he held the phone to his ear.His congregation began yelling in jubilation at this point and the pastor screams “heaven is online”. He ends off the phone call saying to the woman‚ “Your story has changed”.
“I have a woman here‚ what do you have to say about her?” the pastor speaks into his phone. “Ahh. Oh‚” he says‚ listening intently. “I should ask her who is Sibo‚” he says aloud.
"What else papa God?" the pastor asked on the phone moments later. He then listens again then relays another message to the woman on her knees‚ with her hands raised.
“God is telling me to ask you why he is showing a heart. He is saying we should pray for your children‚ two of them … He is saying one is epileptic the other one is asthmatic.”
Later, in an interview with Bulawayo 24, the pastor said that he would share God’s number soon so that anyone could call him.
And God is watching?
CRAZY MOMA F**KA
AUNTY LINDA 👸
wow....this is just sad..why didn't he put it on speaker
Hahahhahhhahahahhahahahahh,hahahshhshshshshhshahhahahahhaahhahah,what a patient God.
Death is knocking at his door...lying against the almighty...hmmmm! He's doomed!
Hahahahahhahahahahahaha! Am just rolling on the floor right now. Linda, this has already made my day. All these end time pastor sha.hope no be say you go share papa God phone no and the next thing, all the network go came increase there tariff oo?
Na wa o
... Merited happiness
End time pastor, hope rock of ages go also do wathsaap?
Mad man.
God Almighty be looking down and saying " where did I go wrong?? "
Mtcheeeew
Hehehehe his congregation are the moat stupid lot I have seen in long while.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
WTF!!
This is ridiculous.
Religion is the opium of the masses
The congregation are under his charm pls don't blame them
My dear this your comment got me. I laughed so hard...mtn will definitely hike the tariff.you are indeed mouthed
