 ‎Young lady commits suicide in Ajuwon Lagos by drinking Sniper insecticide | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 19 May 2017

‎Young lady commits suicide in Ajuwon Lagos by drinking Sniper insecticide

Tragedy struck in the Ajuwon area of Lagos State on Wednesday May 17, at Bada Hospital at Bale road, when a young lady said to be in her late 20's committed suicide by drinking sniper insecticide.
 
The lady, identified as Patience Akpan, was said to have left her father's place that Wednesday afternoon before she was seen in another street within the area wringing in pains, with the sniper bottle still in her hands.
 
Her dad is said to be a driver who works with a bank on Ajuwon/Akute road.

According to an eye witness, on the day of her suicide, Patience was seen on Oni Street around Ajuwon, on the floor and in pains before she was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
 
She had lived in the area with her parents about 12 years ago but when her parents separated, she left with her mum, only to come back that Tuesday and committed suicide the next day.
 
Young Nigerians committing suicide...God help us!
Posted by at 5/19/2017 09:28:00 pm

16 comments:

angelo prodigal said...

Some unbearable situations will make u wanna commit suicide. Pray not to find ur self in that situation.

19 May 2017 at 21:42
Francis said...

why is there so much cases of suicide these days? this thing is

click here now for penis enlargement

becoming like a trend, these people are sad or depressed but instead of dealing with their issue they kill themselves.

19 May 2017 at 21:47
chinelo okafor said...

What a saaaaaaaad Lost...

19 May 2017 at 21:48
tomiwa said...

omo nawa ooo.. is suicide now the new trend? snipper this snipper that >> For the niggas in the house jawe Free football betting tips here ooo i win #4000 yesterday

19 May 2017 at 21:50
Emeka Izuogu said...

Another one again ..Na wa is like this snipper has juju powers

19 May 2017 at 21:52
Anonymous said...

Instead of u people to promote standard, bcos of money, u r promoting homosexuals...don't knw if it is the chemical in the noddles dat is affect the brain of these generation...

19 May 2017 at 22:00
Cynthia Obi said...

No condition on this earth that will make me Cynthia kill myself, because I have pass through a hard worst of life still yet am still good hoping that tomorrow will be better than today

19 May 2017 at 22:02
godwin peter said...

Na wah oh. Maybe becos her parent separated. May her soul rest in peace

19 May 2017 at 22:03
Anonymous said...

Instead of u people to promote standard, bcos of money, u r promoting homosexuals...don't knw if it is the chemical in the noddles dat is affect the brain of these generation...

19 May 2017 at 22:04
Nnenne George said...

God abeg o.. let this not be the latest trend of suicide..

19 May 2017 at 22:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

she shd weldone!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 22:23
sholetoga said...

Hmmmm.......This is so sad. What could have prompted her to take her own life.........so sad......RIP to her

19 May 2017 at 22:27
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I don't get it


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 23:01
Anonymous said...

Is this a new trend or what? Suicide among Naijas, esp her youths was unheard of just a few yrs ago. Kilo happening? Mehn, the authorities need to act fast to stem this unhealthy tide. Whoever told them suicide is the way out of life's challenges? Still, may the good Lord heal and help all those suffering from whatever it is. QED@atm

19 May 2017 at 23:14
jimmy c said...

Any body way wan kill himself now na sniper.

20 May 2017 at 00:21
Agbomen said...

Suicide is fast becoming a fad. What on earth culd hv prompted this? A lot of pple are under one pressure or another. But, that's where your faith comes in, We are a very religious pple. Upon all the mosques and churches we go to. What happened to trusting in God, faith in God, believing in God word, HOPE. It's really sad.

20 May 2017 at 00:40

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts