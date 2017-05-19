‎Young lady commits suicide in Ajuwon Lagos by drinking Sniper insecticide

The lady, identified as Patience Akpan, was said to have left her father's place that Wednesday afternoon before she was seen in another street within the area wringing in pains, with the sniper bottle still in her hands.
Her dad is said to be a driver who works with a bank on Ajuwon/Akute road.
According to an eye witness, on the day of her suicide, Patience was seen on Oni Street around Ajuwon, on the floor and in pains before she was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
She had lived in the area with her parents about 12 years ago but when her parents separated, she left with her mum, only to come back that Tuesday and committed suicide the next day.
Young Nigerians committing suicide...God help us!
16 comments:
Some unbearable situations will make u wanna commit suicide. Pray not to find ur self in that situation.
why is there so much cases of suicide these days? this thing is
becoming like a trend, these people are sad or depressed but instead of dealing with their issue they kill themselves.
What a saaaaaaaad Lost...
omo nawa ooo.. is suicide now the new trend? snipper this snipper that
Another one again ..Na wa is like this snipper has juju powers
Instead of u people to promote standard, bcos of money, u r promoting homosexuals...don't knw if it is the chemical in the noddles dat is affect the brain of these generation...
No condition on this earth that will make me Cynthia kill myself, because I have pass through a hard worst of life still yet am still good hoping that tomorrow will be better than today
Na wah oh. Maybe becos her parent separated. May her soul rest in peace
God abeg o.. let this not be the latest trend of suicide..
she shd weldone!
Hmmmm.......This is so sad. What could have prompted her to take her own life.........so sad......RIP to her
I don't get it
... Merited happiness
Is this a new trend or what? Suicide among Naijas, esp her youths was unheard of just a few yrs ago. Kilo happening? Mehn, the authorities need to act fast to stem this unhealthy tide. Whoever told them suicide is the way out of life's challenges? Still, may the good Lord heal and help all those suffering from whatever it is. QED@atm
Any body way wan kill himself now na sniper.
Suicide is fast becoming a fad. What on earth culd hv prompted this? A lot of pple are under one pressure or another. But, that's where your faith comes in, We are a very religious pple. Upon all the mosques and churches we go to. What happened to trusting in God, faith in God, believing in God word, HOPE. It's really sad.
