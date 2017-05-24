Yaya Touré and his agent donate £100,000 to victims of Manchester Arena attack

22 people, including many children, were killed and dozens more were injured after an explosion at Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Seluk said:
'The news an eight-year-old girl went to see her favourite singer and didn't return home is too much to bear. My son is eight years old and I can't image the pain and the suffering that the parents of Saffie will be going through today.
'Yaya and I want to help. We talked this morning about what happened and he asked me what he thought we could do.'We have agreed to donate £50,000 each to help the victims of this terrible crime. It doesn't matter whether the victims are from Manchester or not.'Yaya is from Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), I am Russian. It doesn't matter. Today is a chance for those of us in football to help out.'
Toure, alongside several football stars on Tuesday took to their social media pages to mourn the victims who died in the blast.
Last night, the bomber was named as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-Libyan jihadist who was born in Manchester in 1994.
