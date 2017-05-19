 WTF? Pharrell steps out in pink Timberband boots (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

WTF? Pharrell steps out in pink Timberband boots (photos)

Rapper and music producer Pharrell Williams was spotted wearing a yellow hoodie and a pair of pink boots as he skipped across the street...
Posted by at 5/19/2017 04:29:00 pm

14 comments:

Emmanuel Ndifon said...

It's just a color! What is wrong with it?

19 May 2017 at 16:30
dee boi said...

He ever talk Wetin dey hungry am... dee

19 May 2017 at 16:32
FredLaw said...

Cool kicks

19 May 2017 at 16:45
Anonymous said...

Why not?! Wearing pink Timbos doesn't mean he now has a Vagina.

19 May 2017 at 16:49
Anonymous said...

ALERT!!!Coming out of the closet.

19 May 2017 at 17:03
Anonymous said...

Very soon Linda will say he's gradually transforming to a woman. Linda wants everybody to be gay or transgender. I know Nigeria is limiting you, else you would have gotten yourself a wife instead of a husband. Take it easy with your love for this gay shits.

19 May 2017 at 17:27
Agbomen said...

So because a guy wears a pink boots, he's GAY???. Hmmm.

19 May 2017 at 17:52
MsFlakes said...

Linda which one is WTF in this matter? You just create unnecessary "panic" so to speak.

19 May 2017 at 17:54
MUFC said...

So what is WTF about it?

For a colour?

Nonsense

19 May 2017 at 19:10
Emeka Izuogu said...

Linda what is WTF?

Last I checked Pink has become a unisex color nothing there

19 May 2017 at 19:33
Anonymous said...

oh come on! just because it is pink doesn't mean he needs a boyfriend😕

19 May 2017 at 20:00
Anonymous said...

Go and be dressing like that.. It's just a color indeed

19 May 2017 at 20:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:06
desmond dennis said...

I like the boots... N the colour too... But I'm so straight I can fuck you while we both standing and still give you belle in 1min

19 May 2017 at 23:02

Post a Comment

