WTF? Mercy Aigbe's ex Lanre Gentry is already showing off his 'new love' (photo)
Is this guy for real? Less than two weeks after he separated from his wife and was accused of wife battery, Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, is already showing off a new woman as the new love of his life
25 comments:
That's why he's a man.
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
As if mercy is not in abuja fcking one senstor as we speak
Hahahhahahahahha stupid dickhead...
Na Yoruba demon now
Na dere way
Only a MUMU marries or date Yoruba demons
@Galore
he was dating her whilebthey were in the marriage so she is not really his new love
click here now for penis enlargement
she is more like the side chick when he was with mercy aighbe but not that she has left she is the main chick.
Enter your comment...linda where did the guy say 'love of his life?' New love, simple. I dont know why you like to overexaggerate things because of your personal opinion on the matter.
No time
Linda,u & ur fellow single and divorced colleagues can start counting how many leg over for Mercy Aigbe....who will be d next man to enter d place ? #3....Lanre thank God for ur life. ...men don't deserve foolish ladies like d Mercy...chai see a nice lady stand by him thru his sad moments
He's seeking attention ni jor!
Well,if you're the cause of their problems certainly what happened to her is a minor thing. Yours is load in right now
The woman come ugly die. Im sure lanre gentry himself knows that she is ugly. He probably rented her for this picture
She caused all d problems, its commonsensical.
Childish
I don't know why ladies, women won't just learn to be independent.
She wanna be like Mercy 😥😥😥😦😦mtchew
This guy must be out of his mind
What were you expecting....? It's a woman duty to keep her relationship, if she doesn't another woman will keep her man.
If you don't know how to be self made ask Linda Ikeji,my candid advice.
She wanna be like Mercy 😥😥😥😦😦mtchew
E kill person? Life continues jooor ooo. After all pple celebrate divorce dese days.
I'm sure he's joking, I comment my reserve
No time. Life goes on
Deranged mannerless somborri. Sometimes I blame these women for their desperation in settling down with just anybody.
Long live LIB
How do u know the lady is the gal friend? We should be mindful and not rush into conclusions.my 2cents comment
Post a Comment