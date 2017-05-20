 WTF? Mercy Aigbe's ex Lanre Gentry is already showing off his 'new love' (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

WTF? Mercy Aigbe's ex Lanre Gentry is already showing off his 'new love' (photo)

Is this guy for real? Less than two weeks after he separated from his wife and was accused of wife battery, Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, is already showing off a new woman as the new love of his life
Posted by at 5/20/2017 09:07:00 pm

25 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's why he's a man.

20 May 2017 at 21:08
Akeem Opayemi said...

20 May 2017 at 21:08
Davido's driver said...

As if mercy is not in abuja fcking one senstor as we speak

20 May 2017 at 21:09
Saphire Muna said...

Hahahhahahahahha stupid dickhead...

20 May 2017 at 21:10
GALORE said...

Na Yoruba demon now


Na dere way


Only a MUMU marries or date Yoruba demons





@Galore

20 May 2017 at 21:11
Tade said...

he was dating her whilebthey were in the marriage so she is not really his new love

she is more like the side chick when he was with mercy aighbe but not that she has left she is the main chick.

20 May 2017 at 21:14
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...linda where did the guy say 'love of his life?' New love, simple. I dont know why you like to overexaggerate things because of your personal opinion on the matter.

20 May 2017 at 21:14
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

No time

20 May 2017 at 21:17
Anonymous said...

Linda,u & ur fellow single and divorced colleagues can start counting how many leg over for Mercy Aigbe....who will be d next man to enter d place ? #3....Lanre thank God for ur life. ...men don't deserve foolish ladies like d Mercy...chai see a nice lady stand by him thru his sad moments

20 May 2017 at 21:25
Anonymous said...

He's seeking attention ni jor!

20 May 2017 at 21:27
Evelyn Mbonu said...

Well,if you're the cause of their problems certainly what happened to her is a minor thing. Yours is load in right now

20 May 2017 at 21:29
Anonymous said...

The woman come ugly die. Im sure lanre gentry himself knows that she is ugly. He probably rented her for this picture

20 May 2017 at 21:29
samuel Ezebuchi said...

She caused all d problems, its commonsensical.

20 May 2017 at 21:30
Anonymous said...

Childish

20 May 2017 at 21:31
Evelyn Mbonu said...

I don't know why ladies, women won't just learn to be independent.

20 May 2017 at 21:31
Evelyn Mbonu said...

She wanna be like Mercy 😥😥😥😦😦mtchew

20 May 2017 at 21:34
Anonymous said...

This guy must be out of his mind

20 May 2017 at 21:35
Ogbodu Kingsley said...

What were you expecting....? It's a woman duty to keep her relationship, if she doesn't another woman will keep her man.

20 May 2017 at 21:35
Evelyn Mbonu said...

If you don't know how to be self made ask Linda Ikeji,my candid advice.

20 May 2017 at 21:36
Evelyn Mbonu said...

She wanna be like Mercy 😥😥😥😦😦mtchew

20 May 2017 at 21:37
Anonymous said...

E kill person? Life continues jooor ooo. After all pple celebrate divorce dese days.

20 May 2017 at 21:38
sheila okeke said...

I'm sure he's joking, I comment my reserve

20 May 2017 at 21:39
Anonymous said...

No time. Life goes on

20 May 2017 at 21:42
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Deranged mannerless somborri. Sometimes I blame these women for their desperation in settling down with just anybody.

Long live LIB

20 May 2017 at 21:45
amiakie said...

How do u know the lady is the gal friend? We should be mindful and not rush into conclusions.my 2cents comment

20 May 2017 at 21:47

