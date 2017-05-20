Would you believe it's the same girl? (photo)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
yea, it is the same lady, check out her nose it is the same thing. but she lost a lotclick here now for penis enlargementof weight in her breasts which is what a lot of guys would have wanted to remain the same after the fat loss.
torn Lindz?-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Ton of weight. Not Torn.
Just wow.....
WOW
Torn or ton? Linda please get someone to proof read before you post.
Why not? Its possible she is same girl.Help us find out what she did
This can only be Surgery!!! If I Hear...
*tonne*
What a transformation.Long live LIB
Post a Comment
11 comments:
yea, it is the same lady, check out her nose it is the same thing. but she lost a lot
click here now for penis enlargement
of weight in her breasts which is what a lot of guys would have wanted to remain the same after the fat loss.
torn Lindz?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Ton of weight. Not Torn.
Just wow.....
WOW
Torn or ton? Linda please get someone to proof read before you post.
Why not? Its possible she is same girl.
Help us find out what she did
This can only be Surgery!!! If I Hear...
*tonne*
What a transformation.
Long live LIB
Post a Comment