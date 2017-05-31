‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Set To Hit Nigeria Cinemas

Wonder Woman is the story of Diana (Gal Gadot), princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that's raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time.
Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny. Speaking about the movie, the CEO of the leading distribution company in Africa, Blue Pictures, Joy Odiette stated. “As far as this movie is concerned, we have a sure shot winner in our hands and audience are going to love it. Without a doubt, It is one movie that will hold people spellbound and we are excited to be distributing it here.”
On the expected commercial success of the movie, she said ‘the commercial success of the movie is not in doubt. Considering the superb content of the movie and its popularity, we are confident that the movie will do well in the cinema’ The film which was directed by Patty Jenkins stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya. Wonder woman will be showing in all cinemas across the country.
