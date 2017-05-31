 "Women respect your husbands" Yul Edochie shares his view on domestic violence (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

"Women respect your husbands" Yul Edochie shares his view on domestic violence (video)

Actor Yul Edochie has shared his view on domestic violence. He shared some videos on his Instagram page where he said he is not in support of any form of domestic violence but advised women to learn how to respect their husbands.

Using his parents as a case study, Yul Edochie said he never saw his dad beat his mom and that was because his mother knew how to respect his dad and when to close her mouth during an argument. Watch the videos after the cut...

A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie) on

A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie) on
Posted by at 5/31/2017 03:10:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts