Woman marries train station she's loved for 36 years, says it loves her too (video)

Carol is a volunteer support worker from San Diego. Every day, she takes a 45-minute bus ride to the station to spend time with the building, which she calls Daidra. Carol's marriage to the train station isn't legally binding but that singular fact did not dampen her wedding day as she said it was the happiest day of their lives. The wedding held in 2015 and last Christmas she celebrated the one year. Anniversary.
Carol identifies herself as an objectum sexual - a person who is sexually attracted to inanimate objects and structures. She did not discover there was a name for her kind of attraction until she searched online, typing the search words; "I am in love with a building."
Carol said: "I am married to the Santa Fe train station - her name is Daidra. We didn't start a relationship until 2011 but I had been in love with the station since I was a young girl. When we got married, I stood there and I told her that I take it as my partner. It was the happiest day of our lives. I take a 445-minutebus ride every night to see the station."
Carol can sometimes be seen touching a part of the station and leaning against it while talking to it. During this time, she gets to have mental sex with the station and gets turned on when she hears the train engines rev.
She added: "There is a private bit where two walls meet, I go there to touch her, which I do by leaning against her with my clothes on. When I'm touching her, I feel as though it actually holds me and kisses me. I don't have physical sex with the station in public, I want to be respectful. I wouldn't do that with a human in public so why would I do it in this case. I do have sex with Daidra in my mind when I stand there. I especially like when I hear the trains rev up their engines - it turns me on."
Carol has only been in love with a real human once in her life and their relationship lasted for 18 months but after it broke up, she concentrated on dating the train station knowing it would never leave her.
Carol added: "I love her so much, she is so romantic. We first consummated our love a few years ago when I felt the wall behind me, and I felt this energy. I came close to an orgasm and I was scared I'd get caught by the station staff. I don't ever want the security guards to find out - I am a closeted objectum sexual. But I only hide my sexual attraction to the station because I simply don't want people to find out and ban me from seeing her. It's not at all because I am ashamed. Erica Eiffel got banned from the Eiffel Tower for kissing it and straddling it - so I don't want to get banned like she did. I don't like to publicly show anything between me and Daidra as I have more respect than that."
The Erica Eiffel she is referring to is another woman called Erica who is also an objectum sexual and married the Eiffel Tower in 2007. Another well-known objectum sexual is Eklöf Berliner-Mauer, who married the Berlin wall in 1979 and is believed to be the first person to claim they had such an attraction.
Carol has tried defending her sexuality and others like her, saying Objectum sexuality is not a mental illness but as normal as being lesbian or bisexual and what they feel is real. She said she chats with the train station about her day and it listens. She could never love another train station, according to her, so for that reason, she's never leaving San Diego.
Below is a video of her spending time with the station.
No comments:
Post a Comment