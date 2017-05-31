 Woman charged to court for locking her 14-year-old maid in toilet for 20 days | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Woman charged to court for locking her 14-year-old maid in toilet for 20 days

A woman has been charged to court for allegedly locking her 14-year-old housemaid in a toilet for 20 days. Onyinye Chuks, 34, who lives at 19, Ojo Street, Shasha, Lagos, is facing a four-count charge bordering on assault for the crime she committed against her ward between May 2 and 22 at her home.



Ms. Chuks was yesterday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State. The prosecutor, Sergeant Raphael Donny, told the court that the accused claimed that the housemaid stole her money so she beat the girl, locked her inside the toilet, fed her once and did not allow her to take a bath or change her clothes all through the period she was locked up. A neighbor eventually alerted police when she could not stand aside and watch any more.

Following the neighbor's report, the police went to the house and found the information to be true. The girl was immediately taken to the hospital while the accused was arrested. Ms. Chuks pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Davies Abegunde, granted the accused N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum. Vanguard reports that Abegunde ordered the accused to pay N200,000 into the Court Registrar’s account as part of the bail conditions and adjourned the case until June 21 for mention.
Posted by at 5/31/2017 02:47:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts