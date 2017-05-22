 Woman allegedly killed by meat sellers found floating in a pit in Edo state (graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Woman allegedly killed by meat sellers found floating in a pit in Edo state (graphic photos)

A woman who left her home on Wednesday, May 17th but did not return, has been found dead, her body floating in one of the well heads in Oben community, Edo state.

The woman had reportedly gone to buy meat after the meat sellers called her that it was available but was allegedly killed by them.
According to Mizter Santosh who shared the story on Facebook, when she was not seen for three days, her family called a native doctor who told them she was dead and then led them to where her decomposing body was.

See the graphic photos and entire story as told by Santosh below...



Alloy Chikezie said...

Jesus Christ!

22 May 2017 at 10:58
Eke said...

the native doctor is in on it. how can the native doctor know where the body was dumped. it is likely that he used her body

parts for some rituals and decided to let the family know where she was.

22 May 2017 at 11:17

