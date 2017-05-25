 Why President Buhari could not be treated here in Nigeria- Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Why President Buhari could not be treated here in Nigeria- Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole says

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has explained why President Buhari could not be treated here in Nigeria. In a recent interview with Thisday, Adewole said the long existing bond between President Buhari and his foreign doctors necessitated his continuous consultations with the doctors even as a sitting president.
According to Adewole, the existing relationship between a doctor and his patient is very important in the treatment of any ailment.
"One thing we must realize is that health is a complex issue. There’s what we call patient-doctor relationship; there is also a bond between the patient and the doctor and these are things we can’t play with. I used to have patients in Ibadan and they still call me, and say ‘we will like to see you’. Then I have to say no to them because I’m no longer available and ask, ‘why can’t you see somebody else?’ But many of them are reluctant to do so. That’s the complex thing about health. We should give him that choice. What we really wish is for Mr. President to be well and hearty. There is no cause for alarm. He came back and told us that he was ill and that he was treated. When we have that type of leader, I think we can go to sleep.”he said.
