 "Whilst some stay warring against men in the name of feminism, Mo Abudu empowers women & men alike" - Enyinna Nwigwe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 26 May 2017

"Whilst some stay warring against men in the name of feminism, Mo Abudu empowers women & men alike" - Enyinna Nwigwe

Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe, who's currently on the set of The Wedding Party 2 - which Mo Abudu's Ebony Life Films has a stake in, shared this about the media entrepreneur today. Sharing a BTS photo of the both of them, Enyinna wrote;

"This WOMAN right here - Whilst some stay warring against men in the name of #Feminism🙅 She stays walking her talk by empowering women & men alike! #RESPEK on your name Ma. #iRESPECTHARDWORK #iRESPECTCOMMITMENT #iSUPPORTWOMEN EMPOWERMENT"

Posted by at 5/26/2017 09:42:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts