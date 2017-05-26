"Whilst some stay warring against men in the name of feminism, Mo Abudu empowers women & men alike" - Enyinna Nwigwe

Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe, who's currently on the set of The Wedding Party 2 - which Mo Abudu's Ebony Life Films has a stake in, shared this about the media entrepreneur today. Sharing a BTS photo of the both of them, Enyinna wrote;
"This WOMAN right here - Whilst some stay warring against men in the name of #Feminism She stays walking her talk by empowering women & men alike! #RESPEK on your name Ma. #iRESPECTHARDWORK #iRESPECTCOMMITMENT #iSUPPORTWOMEN EMPOWERMENT"
