Monday, 22 May 2017

When N2.5m is more than enough!

Remember those times when owning a home on the lagos island metropolis seemed like a thing for the rich and affluent?

Those days are gone and lost in the wind!  with as little as N2.5m Initial allocation deposit you can begin the journey towards owning your dream home.
Bridgeport Properties, A real estate development and management company located around the Abraham Adesanya round about, ajah and about 3 minutes drive from VGC is selling her last scheme which includes the following house types.

    ​1 bedroom cozy apartment ​
    3 bedroom terrace duplex
    ​4 bedroom terrace duplex
    5 bedroom semi-detached duplex

It is as easy as calling us, visiting site, filling forms and making initial deposits while you sit and watch your building grow !

how fantastic is that????

call now! limited units available.

    ​ Benny- 09090003691
     Daniel -08058880422​
     Joy - 08161519999
     Bella - 08058880522

    www.bridgeportpropertiesng.com

Bridgeport Properties.......affordable luxury.
