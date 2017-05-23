"What is condemnable is the entitlement attitude of the committee" - Yomi Fash-Lanso reacts to criticism against Fayose over Moji Olaiya's burial

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso has now reacted to criticism against Fayose, standing up in his defense. In a post on social media, he wrote;
"Late Moji Olaiya (May God rest your soul). That the Jagaban came to the rescue of the family is not news. That is trademark Jagaban. Long before he became governor, his large heart is a known fact, and for good causes. So here, he has done nothing outside of his person. In same regard, it is wrong to label the governor of Ekiti state for not doing. His aide said no official request came in, so on what basis is he being pilloried? Meanwhile, what is condemnable here is the entitlement attitude of the committee and perhaps of very many sympathisers which is not only regrettable but unfortunate. Moji's memory does not deserve this. What should be the norm? What should be the attitude of Nollywood to the rot in our system that has ensured several members and as a matter of fact, several Nigerians die daily for ailments that are manageable and for deaths that are preventable?
"Anyone using the occasion of the largesse of the Jagaban to create an unnecessary divisive and patronising narrative needs his or her head examined for not only being mischievous but outrightly missing the point. If Nollywood is not aware, it should be told that their members are entitled to nothing extra beyond what every other Nigerians are entitled to, and really they have not served the memory of Moji well. If they would serve her memory well, is it not time to realise that Moji or any other Nigerian has no business going to Canada or elsewhere to deliver if similar faith exist in our own healthcare system? That unlike the Minister of Health said, no one will go abroad for treatment if the same treatment exist here in Nigeria. And rather than running to governors and political leaders for bailouts, the industry should rather use its vantage position to demand that things be put into shape in the country and be ashamed of their Almajari's style of operation. That is what Moji would be happy and proud at, and that is the only way to be responsible. Other equally important members of their association have gone without this attention, without the needed help, and they should not wait for the next victim before acting. Importantly, the Jagaban should be concerned that he is funding a corpse home"
My brother na true you talk. I would even go back in the days of Yar Adua and now Buhari. These individuals had/have the powers to turn our health care system into the envy of the rest of the world. And we do have the resources both human and financial. Yet what do we see? Even with a common cold they run abroad. I really weep for our nation because the powers that be are stealing her dry. God sees them. If only the rich and famous are entitled what about the thousands of poor folks who have no one to cry on their behalf? Like Yomi, I think our Nollywood folks need to use their platform to bring out the ills of our society with the hope that one day there will be a turn around.
Thanks, Lanso. At least we now know that we have some sensible and enlightened members of Yoruba Nollywood. They run away from Nigeria to give birth in the US and Canada without adequate funds and health insurance. They make these of us who pay taxes carry their burden while they go back to Nigeria and act like millionaires. May the soul of the departed rest in peace. But why should Fayose give money that can be spent on needy people in his state to bring back a corpse?
Wow! It is refreshingly pleasing to read this kind of appraisal from the Yoruba genre of Nollywood. Fash-Lanso has demonstrated an industry- uncommon wisdom and mature intelligence. He does his personal character a glorious polish by this rebuke of, to use his own words, the odious entitlement mentality within the different genres of our performing industry. Moji Olaiya, a lovable and pleasantly watchable actress of a respectable pedigree in the arts does not deserve the demeaning cap-in-hand soliciting for burial funds. Like other hardworking and accomplished professionals in different facets of life, her burial ought to be a private affair. While private contribution to her funeral expenses is understandable, seeking public funds is not only irresponsible, it is shameful. It's a big relief that a prominent member of the industry has brought this understanding to the public space.
