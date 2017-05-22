 What happens when a victim of domestic violence refuses to accept help? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

What happens when a victim of domestic violence refuses to accept help?

This was narrated on twitter today by an eyewitness. Although the authenticity cannot be confirmed yet, it is necessary to have the conversation. What happens when a victim of domestic violence refuses to accept help, but rather fights to protect his or her abuser? See more tweets after the cut and tell us what you think.

6 comments:

daniel ubong said...

Girls are just so confuse and foolish,empty heads.

22 May 2017 at 17:25
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 17:27
Great Lady said...

I wonder why victims stay in abusive relationships?
www.memoirsofagreatlady.com

22 May 2017 at 17:32
Alloy Chikezie said...

Some women sha...

22 May 2017 at 17:35
dee boi said...

When the guy kini dey sweet she won't think of the beating and some will tell u the beating turn them on... dee

22 May 2017 at 18:04
Anonymous said...

22 May 2017 at 18:24

