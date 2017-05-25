 Watch video of a Ghanaian Pastor giving a holy kiss to his sick female member..lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Watch video of a Ghanaian Pastor giving a holy kiss to his sick female member..lol

Some days ago, we saw a Pastor in Zimbabwe calling God directly via his phone. Now this video shows a Ghanaian pastor kissing one of his female members as he prays for her to receive her healing. One of his pastors was even shouting "Yes lord" as the pastor was kissing her. Lol. Choi! Watch the video after the cut...

12 comments:

Anonymous said...

Hahahahahahahaaaa! Kaiiiiiii! I no fit laugh o! Holy kiss indeed. End time kiss......

25 May 2017 at 08:59
joyce omatah said...

chai! na wa oo this is indeed signs of endtime

25 May 2017 at 09:10
amaka okwy said...

Na real waa

25 May 2017 at 09:11
Anonymous said...

Sick bastard!

25 May 2017 at 09:15
Anonymous said...

There is God o!

25 May 2017 at 09:15
Ebuka Udowelle said...

Christianity has lost its rigidity as a result of Pentecostalism

25 May 2017 at 09:16
Okey said...

Holy kiss indeed.May God deliver us.

25 May 2017 at 09:17
Emeka Izuogu said...

This is very ridiculous..What if that's someone's wife...


25 May 2017 at 09:17
Anonymous said...

end time pastor

25 May 2017 at 09:17
Anonymous said...

Madness! God why you allowing this happening in your name. Please let your wrath be on all these fake pastors

25 May 2017 at 09:17
RareSpecie Z said...

Lol.
He even asked her 'How r u' after infamous holy kiss. Pathetic.

25 May 2017 at 09:18

