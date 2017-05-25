Watch video of a Ghanaian Pastor giving a holy kiss to his sick female member..lol

Ghanaian Pastor giving HOLY FRENCH KISS for Healing..... PRAISE THA LORD 🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/c32Otz1EEQ— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) May 24, 2017
12 comments:
Hahahahahahahaaaa! Kaiiiiiii! I no fit laugh o! Holy kiss indeed. End time kiss......
chai! na wa oo this is indeed signs of endtime
Na real waa
Sick bastard!
There is God o!
Christianity has lost its rigidity as a result of Pentecostalism
Holy kiss indeed.May God deliver us.
This is very ridiculous..What if that's someone's wife...
end time pastor
Madness! God why you allowing this happening in your name. Please let your wrath be on all these fake pastors
Lol.
He even asked her 'How r u' after infamous holy kiss. Pathetic.
