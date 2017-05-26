Wale Adenuga honoured by Nasarawa state government

The event was an opportunity for the Nasarawa State Government to recognise several individuals from different parts of Nigeria who have made positive impact by building the Film and TV Industry to where it is today; and Mr Wale Adenuga MFR received this award alongside Zeb Ejiro, Tunde Kelani, Teco Benson, Sani Muazu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Hilda Dokubo, Magaji Mijiyanwa, Pete Edochie and a few other selected prominent personalities.
Mr Adenuga, who was represented at the event by Mr Claude Mwamba, Business Development Director of WAP, had this to say: “Since I established WAP over forty years ago, it has always been my desire to give my all in contributing my quota to the socio-economic development of Nigeria through what I do best – Entertainment. I really appreciate this award, and look forward to partnering with Nasarawa State, as well as other states in this beautiful country of ours, in showcasing the untapped potentials of their rich Culture and Tourism endowments through WAP’s TV programmes and channel.”
Over the years, Wale Adenuga MFR has established several award-winning platforms which have greatly improved the quality of the Nigerian TV and Film industry; including the TV Dramas- SuperStory and This Life; TV Comedy- Papa Ajasco & Reloaded; Children’s TV Show- Nnenna & Friends; the 24-hour family entertainment channel- wapTV; and the Government-accredited PEFTI Film Institute.
6 comments:
Congrats
so this is the man behind wap tv on startimes. his station has so much drama and comedy that i hardly watch any other channel on
startimes anymore. kudos to him and let him keep producing more tv shows.
Well deserve
Well deserved
... Merited happiness
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
CONGRATS
