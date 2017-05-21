 Wait, Pamela Anderson, is that you? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Wait, Pamela Anderson, is that you?

49 year old Pamela Anderson looked almost unrecognizable as she stepped on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday Saturday May 20th wearing a navy blue dress.
Posted by at 5/21/2017 04:24:00 pm

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Age age age... Here u com.. Aninimaous

21 May 2017 at 16:36
Blessing Nsa said...

she is aging so what do u expect?

21 May 2017 at 16:37
Saphire Muna said...

Before and now picture pls... Who is she?

21 May 2017 at 17:02
Agbomen said...

I hv never seen her look so lady like. So put together and decent looking.

21 May 2017 at 17:14
Emeka Izuogu said...

No it's not her,see waec question

21 May 2017 at 17:28
Akeem Opayemi said...

21 May 2017 at 17:28
Nnenne George said...

Too much surgery can disfigure someone.. besides old age has set in, it's inevitable!

21 May 2017 at 18:17
Alicia said...

21 May 2017 at 18:22
christie benjamin said...

Pam isnt dat sexy Pam anymore...

21 May 2017 at 18:46

