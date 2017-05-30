Vladimir Putin is a bigger threat to global security than ISIS - US Senator, John McCain

McCain says Putin is the biggest threat to global security, even greater than Isis. In an interview on ABC this morning, the Republican senator said president Donald Trump made Putin “nervous” and expressed concern at reports that White House adviser Jared Kushner allegedly discussed creating a secret communication channel with Russia.
McCain further said:
“I think he is the premier and most important threat, more so than Isis.” McCain said that while Isis “can do terrible things and I worry a lot about what is happening with the Muslim faith but it’s the Russians who tried to destroy the fundamental of democracy and that is to change the outcome of an American election”.
No comments:
Post a Comment