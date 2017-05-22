 Viral photos of a bride and her 'bridesmaids' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Viral photos of a bride and her 'bridesmaids'

24 year old bride, Rebeca Abrantes from Brazil, who didn't have any female friends in her bridal train. Abrantes who is a computer engineering student, barely had three girls in a class of 60 boys, so she made a bold move to ask her male friends to be her bridesmaids, and they all agreed. She uploaded an album of the hilarious photos with her pals to her Facebook page and captioned it:
“When the bride doesn’t have any girlfriends, it’s time to call her bros. This is what happens to a girl in Computer Engineering.”
"I came up with the idea one week before the wedding. I was looking into some “making of” pictures of brides with their gang of girls, all in robes, laughing, drinking champagne and all, and I got a bit sad because I wouldn’t be able to do anything like that". So she asked her male friends and they all agreed.
The photos have since gone viral.







Esther Norah said...

So nice buh I had wondered how they looked on the wedding day period

22 May 2017 at 06:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

As she no get female friends na


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 06:25
Halima Yahaya said...

Nice
22 May 2017 at 06:34
confidence essien said...

Lol

22 May 2017 at 06:40
Halima Yahaya said...

Nice
22 May 2017 at 06:42
Anonymous said...

Beautiful!
Welcome to the future. No more backwards, stupid gender roles.

22 May 2017 at 06:55
Niyi Daramola said...

Wah I call true friends...


22 May 2017 at 07:06
samuel Ezebuchi said...

Beautiful!

22 May 2017 at 07:11
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 May 2017 at 07:12

