Viral photos of a bride and her 'bridesmaids'

24 year old bride, Rebeca Abrantes from Brazil, who didn't have any female friends in her bridal train. Abrantes who is a computer engineering student, barely had three girls in a class of 60 boys, so she made a bold move to ask her male friends to be her bridesmaids, and they all agreed. She uploaded an album of the hilarious photos with her pals to her Facebook page and captioned it:
“When the bride doesn’t have any girlfriends, it’s time to call her bros. This is what happens to a girl in Computer Engineering.”
"I came up with the idea one week before the wedding. I was looking into some “making of” pictures of brides with their gang of girls, all in robes, laughing, drinking champagne and all, and I got a bit sad because I wouldn’t be able to do anything like that". So she asked her male friends and they all agreed.
The photos have since gone viral.
