Videos: Tears of joy as recently released 82 Chibok school girls meet their parents

It was all tears of joy today as the recently released 82 Chibok school girls met their parents in Abuja. It was their first meeting after three years of captivity. Watch the emotional videos from their meeting after the cut...
82 recently released CHIBOK GIRLS unites with parents after 3 years @jag_bros @MP_Muye @MBuhari @BashirAhmaad @APCNigeria pic.twitter.com/L6Nhn2b4mf— Suleiman (@DantsohoS) May 20, 2017
EMOTIONAL; After more than 3 years, the newly-released 82 Chibok girls reunite with their parents and their 23 schoolmates today in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/mf97bTeOnc— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 20, 2017
This is sooo emotional. Thank God for their lives. I pray the other girls are released in Jesus name.
Correction on the caption of the post. Tears Of Joy not not Tears pf Joy.
Linda your friend Tboss curse people on Instagram for cursing her mother you did not publish it her.
Fat lie from the pit of hell.can they let the girls tell Nigerians their experience in the boko captivity!!!this people are joking with Nigerians!rubbish.
staged much,I hope they still remember the number of girls that were kidnapped o,before they release more than they kidnapped all in the bid to prove good governance
Wow this is really impressive
Happy Friday them
I can imagine
... Merited happiness
I have not cried this much in years. The joy knows no bounds but my tears now is more for those who are still in captivity. Their poor parents. Then those who might be dead. This is bitter sweet
Awww.. I cn imagine hw happy they will be right now..
heya
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
presumptuous cry.....May God forgive una. Nigeria is fake
Imagine how stupid u sound? The problem of Nigeria is Nigerians? They should bring all 82 girls to ur house for u to be convinced? Idiot.
Tears on ma eyes for them too, i pray for those that are stil in Boko ram hands.i just imagine how dem parents feel
Those saying its fake..its well oo..if u wont believe wat is this glaring, how would u believe jesus walked on water..😡
May this count never experience such again.
To God be praise. To the other girls and their family May they experience this Joy as we await their release. IJN
Wow! This is good news
Wow, This is good news!
God knows all
Thank God for this.
********************drama upandan
mr anonymous is like you use sun shade or black and white eye glass to read the caption
lol! Jenny I love u, u re wise
Glory and Praise be unto God Almighty. This got me sooo emotional. It is well.
