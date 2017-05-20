 Videos: Tears of joy as recently released 82 Chibok school girls meet their parents | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Videos: Tears of joy as recently released 82 Chibok school girls meet their parents

It was all tears of joy today as the recently released 82 Chibok school girls met their parents in Abuja. It was their first meeting after three years of captivity. Watch the emotional videos from their meeting after the cut...


Posted by at 5/20/2017 04:23:00 pm

24 comments:

Anonymous said...

This is sooo emotional. Thank God for their lives. I pray the other girls are released in Jesus name.

20 May 2017 at 16:28
Anonymous said...

Correction on the caption of the post. Tears Of Joy not not Tears pf Joy.

20 May 2017 at 16:41
Anonymous said...

Linda your friend Tboss curse people on Instagram for cursing her mother you did not publish it her.

20 May 2017 at 16:44
daniel ubong said...

Fat lie from the pit of hell.can they let the girls tell Nigerians their experience in the boko captivity!!!this people are joking with Nigerians!rubbish.

20 May 2017 at 16:46
Jenny Gbanite said...

staged much,I hope they still remember the number of girls that were kidnapped o,before they release more than they kidnapped all in the bid to prove good governance

20 May 2017 at 16:47
Cynthia Morgan said...

Wow this is really impressive
Happy Friday them




20 May 2017 at 17:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I can imagine


... Merited happiness

20 May 2017 at 17:04
Sigh said...

I have not cried this much in years. The joy knows no bounds but my tears now is more for those who are still in captivity. Their poor parents. Then those who might be dead. This is bitter sweet

20 May 2017 at 17:05
Mbamalu Nellie said...

Awww.. I cn imagine hw happy they will be right now..

20 May 2017 at 17:32
Vivian Reginalds said...

heya
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 17:45
Anonymous said...

presumptuous cry.....May God forgive una. Nigeria is fake

20 May 2017 at 18:13
Anonymous said...

Imagine how stupid u sound? The problem of Nigeria is Nigerians? They should bring all 82 girls to ur house for u to be convinced? Idiot.

20 May 2017 at 18:30
AKOJI JULIET said...

Tears on ma eyes for them too, i pray for those that are stil in Boko ram hands.i just imagine how dem parents feel

20 May 2017 at 18:36
Anonymous said...

Those saying its fake..its well oo..if u wont believe wat is this glaring, how would u believe jesus walked on water..😡

20 May 2017 at 19:22
Anonymous said...

May this count never experience such again.

20 May 2017 at 19:23
Anonymous said...

To God be praise. To the other girls and their family May they experience this Joy as we await their release. IJN

20 May 2017 at 19:24
Fortune Ozy said...

Wow! This is good news

20 May 2017 at 19:31
Fortune Ozy said...

Wow, This is good news!

20 May 2017 at 19:31
Multiini said...

God knows all

20 May 2017 at 19:41
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Thank God for this.

20 May 2017 at 20:09
Chizzy Liz said...

********************drama upandan

20 May 2017 at 20:18
Anonymous said...

mr anonymous is like you use sun shade or black and white eye glass to read the caption

20 May 2017 at 20:50
Anonymous said...

lol! Jenny I love u, u re wise

20 May 2017 at 20:55
Agbomen said...

Glory and Praise be unto God Almighty. This got me sooo emotional. It is well.

20 May 2017 at 20:55

