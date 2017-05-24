 Videos: Nicki Minaj admits she is dating NAS | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Videos: Nicki Minaj admits she is dating NAS

Nicki Minaj has admitted on Ellen DeGeneres's show that she is dating rapper Nas. She said she had planned to stay celibate for a year because she 'hates men', but that he changed her mind. She also said he gave her the go-ahead to confirm the relationship on her show. She said:

"He's so dope...he's such a king,""Shout out to Queens, New York, we're both from Queens. He's the king of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the queen of Queens. He's a rap legend, and I have a lot of respect for that. And he's kinda cute too."
 Then DeGeneres asked: Have you had sleepovers yet?"
Nicki answered:
"We have! Yup. I go to (his house)...I just thought him coming to me was too forward. Let me clarify, we didn't do the..."
"The nasty?" Ellen said.
"No, because I'm just chilling right now, I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men, I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him."

