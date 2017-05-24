Videos: Nicki Minaj admits she is dating NAS

"He's so dope...he's such a king,""Shout out to Queens, New York, we're both from Queens. He's the king of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the queen of Queens. He's a rap legend, and I have a lot of respect for that. And he's kinda cute too."Then DeGeneres asked: Have you had sleepovers yet?"
Nicki answered:
"We have! Yup. I go to (his house)...I just thought him coming to me was too forward. Let me clarify, we didn't do the...""The nasty?" Ellen said.
"No, because I'm just chilling right now, I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men, I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him."
Ellen is like a pediatrician. She makes you laugh while the needle is going in your arm. By the time u feel the pinch, the colorful bandaid is already on. If you're not smart, you won't NOTICE the SKILL that it actually takes to not only deliver these questions, but to get answers from the most famous ppl in the world. She's one of the Greats for real. #QGTM
