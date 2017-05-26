 Video: South African lady shares a video of herself dancing after receiving her visa to Nigeria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Video: South African lady shares a video of herself dancing after receiving her visa to Nigeria

While some of us are going through extreme measures to run out of Nigeria, others are super excited to come here. This South African lady was so ecstatic after she received her visa to Nigeria. Sharing a video of herself dancing after getting the visa, she wrote
 "Celebrating my Nigerian Visa! Nigeria, I'm coming. and I'm over the moon. I can't wait to meet you!!! #BreakingBorders". Watch her video after the cut...

Posted by at 5/26/2017 11:37:00 am

10 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Good for her.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

26 May 2017 at 11:41
Jennifer said...

well, in a way nigeria is better than south africa because our rape incidences and murder incidences are considerably low when compared

side by side. and we have a big population which means more opportunity for busienss.

26 May 2017 at 11:42
OSINANL said...

IMAGINE!

26 May 2017 at 11:50
Anonymous said...

This one think say naija be like those music videos she dey watch. Her eye go clear.

26 May 2017 at 11:55
Banks Emenite said...

You sure set her head correct so??

Who give am the advice??

NNE sorry..

26 May 2017 at 12:04
oiza said...

good for her

26 May 2017 at 12:20
Demmy said...

Awww😘😘😘I love dat,u ar most welcm my lady

26 May 2017 at 12:20
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

If only she knows


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 12:25
Anonymous said...

Lol

26 May 2017 at 12:27
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

😁 😁 😁 congrats to her

26 May 2017 at 12:34

