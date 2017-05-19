 Video: Nigerians like to make bad news go viral - Rotimi Amaechi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 19 May 2017

Video: Nigerians like to make bad news go viral - Rotimi Amaechi

In a new video going viral online, the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was quoted saying Nigerians love to share and spread bad news. He said,
'There is a video flying around concerning Abuja Airport, it is not Abuja Airport. I don’t know where they got it from. Nigerians will forward bad news, they wont forward good news. Even if you issue a statement to say that the alleged Abuja Airport is not the real Abuja Airport, they will say, that is government talking, no one will forward it around to make it viral the way the bad news was made viral'.
Posted by at 5/19/2017 08:28:00 pm

18 comments:

OSINANL said...

Amaechi is a bastard

19 May 2017 at 20:30
Emeka Izuogu said...

That's because bad news pays more than good news..

See how mercy Aigbe and Illiterate Lanre news get lots of comment on LIB

19 May 2017 at 20:35
dee boi said...

Rotimi follow join nah... dee

19 May 2017 at 21:00
Prince Ikenna Charle Oham said...

Give us a good news and see what we will make of it #SitCome

19 May 2017 at 21:01
Vivian Reginalds said...

JUS NEGODU THIS IGNORANT COWARD...IKE THIS MAN AGUGO M!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:02
Anonymous said...

Everything about you, can't help but go viral,ewu

19 May 2017 at 21:30
louder said...

Linda love, i heard you are being sued by a shameless nonetity. Dont let anyone stop what you are doing. There is no smoke without fire. If this girl was not the way they have claimed, no one will mention her name. Why didn't reports say the "home recker , who recked Mercy Aigbe's was, CEO Lumineed- her designer? because Lumineed is a true friend and no one has ever found that type of bad behavior in her hand. This message is to that crazy girl...if It smells like shit, looks like shit, tastes like shit, then it must be shit which is exactly what that shameless thot that recked mercy aigbe's home is. Please post and fear no one

19 May 2017 at 21:32
louder said...

Linda love, i heard you are being sued by a shameless nonetity. Dont let anyone stop what you are doing. There is no smoke without fire. If this girl was not the way they have claimed, no one will mention her name. Why didn't reports say the "home recker , who recked Mercy Aigbe's was, CEO Lumineed- her designer? because Lumineed is a true friend and no one has ever found that type of bad behavior in her hand. This message is to that crazy girl...if It smells like shit, looks like shit, tastes like shit, then it must be shit which is exactly what that shameless thot that recked mercy aigbe's home is. Please post and fear no one

19 May 2017 at 21:32
Ayo Dada said...

True. Amaechi is speaking sense

19 May 2017 at 22:06
FRESH said...

But that's very true. That's why it's said bad news travels fast.Gossip about people travels so fast in Nigeria

19 May 2017 at 22:07
FRESH said...

But that's very true. That's why it's said bad news travels fast.Gossip about people travels so fast in Nigeria

19 May 2017 at 22:08
godwin peter said...

Oga that's one the way to fight corruption. I believe the rate at which u and ur cabinet loot our money will reduce cos when u do, and we discover, mehn! We'll take it virally. Thanks to Aunty Linda for help.

19 May 2017 at 22:21
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

No be lie


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 22:57
Cynthia Obi said...

Thief AMAECHI is because u politicals are thieves,... Fools

19 May 2017 at 23:30
Anonymous said...

And you are one of the bad new Nigeria have dondos

19 May 2017 at 23:40
chinelo okafor said...

Thief Roguetimi,
U should be Chilling in kuje prison not here Spitting trash!!!

Only in Nigeria and chain Administration...

19 May 2017 at 23:49
Anonymous said...

But you were enjoying viral news when it was about uncle jonah, now that it is reversed, you want to cry? Abeg enjoy it. It is part of the job in this age. -Newyorker

20 May 2017 at 00:20
Emeka Izuogu said...

You must be talking about ASHEWO STUNNER.,Queen of the dammed

20 May 2017 at 00:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts