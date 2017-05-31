 Video: Nigerian man gifts his wife a brand new car for her 30th birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Video: Nigerian man gifts his wife a brand new car for her 30th birthday

A Canada-based Nigerian mum of three, Gold Akinrefon, was greatly surprised by her husband of 7 years after he gifted her this SUV as her 30th birthday gift. She turned 30 yesterday. She wrote;


"Omg  Baba Yosola mi ! I didn't see this coming AT ALL. THANK YOU SO SO SO SO MUCH for my new car 🚗 🚗🚗 I pray the good Lord shall continue to keep, sustain, uplift and bless every of your endeavors in Jesus name 🙏. Next time, please hint me so I can at least do my makeup nah 😬 #happy30thtome #mybirthdaygift#thankyoubaby #grateful" Watch the moment the lady saw her gift after the cut
Posted by at 5/31/2017 01:32:00 pm

6 comments:

amblessed said...

Congrats to her

31 May 2017 at 13:41
OSINANL said...

Congrats to her

31 May 2017 at 13:56
AMIJEZ said...

This is lovely,madam,enjoy your ride.

31 May 2017 at 13:58
Anonymous said...

While my husband of 5 years cannot even buy me a phone. Gods blessings and favour awaits Husbands who elevate and make their wife's happy as the woman will daily pray for your success. God bless you wonderful man

31 May 2017 at 14:07
Agbomen said...

Lucky woman!!! Abeg enjoy ur cool ride!! U shouldn't see it coming, makes it all the more fun.

31 May 2017 at 14:09
omoye imoloame said...

Nice one....

31 May 2017 at 14:14

