Video: Nigerian man gifts his wife a brand new car for her 30th birthday
A Canada-based Nigerian mum of three, Gold Akinrefon, was greatly surprised by her husband of 7 years after he gifted her this SUV as her 30th birthday gift. She turned 30 yesterday. She wrote;
"Omg Baba Yosola mi ! I didn't see this coming AT ALL. THANK YOU SO SO SO SO MUCH for my new car 🚗 🚗🚗 I pray the good Lord shall continue to keep, sustain, uplift and bless every of your endeavors in Jesus name 🙏. Next time, please hint me so I can at least do my makeup nah 😬 #happy30thtome #mybirthdaygift#thankyoubaby #grateful"
Watch the moment the lady saw her gift after the cut
6 comments:
Congrats to her
Congrats to her
This is lovely,madam,enjoy your ride.
While my husband of 5 years cannot even buy me a phone. Gods blessings and favour awaits Husbands who elevate and make their wife's happy as the woman will daily pray for your success. God bless you wonderful man
Lucky woman!!! Abeg enjoy ur cool ride!! U shouldn't see it coming, makes it all the more fun.
Nice one....
Post a Comment