According to her, prior to eating the holy coconut, there was a "satanic heat" that was keeping her away from her husband. Now the heat has been destroyed. Watch the video after the cut...
Wednesday, 31 May 2017
Video: How God used coconut to restore my marriage - Nigerian woman gives testimony in a Port Harcourt church
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/31/2017 05:42:00 pm
3 comments:
coconut???😕😕
hmmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
OPM!
Post a Comment