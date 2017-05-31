 Video: How God used coconut to restore my marriage - Nigerian woman gives testimony in a Port Harcourt church | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Video: How God used coconut to restore my marriage - Nigerian woman gives testimony in a Port Harcourt church

This is so hilarious. The woman in the video gave a testimony that after she ate a coconut given to her by a Pastor in Port Harcourt, she began to find her husband attractive again.

According to her, prior to eating the holy coconut, there was a "satanic heat" that was keeping her away from her husband. Now the heat has been destroyed. Watch the video after the cut...

Manuel Kunmi said...

coconut???😕😕

31 May 2017 at 17:44
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 May 2017 at 17:49
Esther amaka said...

OPM!

31 May 2017 at 18:04

