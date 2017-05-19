 Video: Ghanaian bar owner allegedly caught on camera cleaning glasses with her saliva | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

Video: Ghanaian bar owner allegedly caught on camera cleaning glasses with her saliva

A woman who goes by the Instagram name (micygh) was allegedly caught on camera cleaning tequila glasses with her saliva at Diamond Pub and Grill, East Legon, Ghana. She is said to be the owner of the bar.

See the video and post shared by Instagram user, @fakeblogger, and what he insinuated, after the cut.


fake_bloggersSo @michygh i ve tried to be on your defense since u opened this pub. People mocked your container but i felt they were just being petty. But seeing this, Mercy me! I am beginning to ve a second thought and believing what i heard about your man's source of wealth and your intentions of running a business like this. I know for a fact u deliberately wiped those tequla glasses with your excess saliva around your mouth. Is that what ur juju man asked you to do to gain customers? You are a disgrace to the human race! I am going to tell u and your husband @shattawalenima that your jujuman says the charm u came to collect will only last for only 10yrs. So lets see how u are going to stand the humiliation after the end of your 10years period. 
Folks this isnt about she being a dirty girl oooo she knows exactly what she was doing to those glasses. Shame on u! Share this video folks let it go viral. We aint going into that container pub ever in our lives. Disgraceful swine like u!

 
A post shared by #HateCantWin (@fake_bloggers) on
Posted by at 5/19/2017 08:21:00 pm

14 comments:

Emeka Izuogu said...

Only in Ghana..dirty pigs

19 May 2017 at 20:30
Blessing Anthony said...

SMH... Conscience pls come back to humans of this world.

19 May 2017 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

Better source of infection for diseases like Tuberculosis....red alert#peoplearemean#

19 May 2017 at 20:33
OBA said...

Nothing worth the "juju rant" in this video to me..
Although it's a dirty act, it looked more like she was carried away or too lazy to get another tissue and hence the act..

It didn't even seem intentional..
#justmyopinion

19 May 2017 at 20:49
Swtswt Eze said...

pretty Chick wit bad intentions

19 May 2017 at 20:52
Vivian Reginalds said...

EBOLA!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:03
Adeyinka Adeagbo said...

Just my thought exactly...



























































Jesusiscomingsoon. Beware!

19 May 2017 at 21:05
dee boi said...

Na her juju b dat... dee

19 May 2017 at 21:07
Anonymous said...

hi

19 May 2017 at 21:23
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Africa, the other day I saw a video of a woman wiping the fruits she was packaging for sell on her lap.

19 May 2017 at 21:54
victor kelvin said...

Well dunno wat to say bt I knw she ain't usin hr saliva to clean d glasses

19 May 2017 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

This is not ordinary o. Haba!!! Am shocked. People will do any thing to become rich. Check most bukas and mama puts around, they hang charm or something given to them by their jujuman for high patronage. Jehovah save us. Gbam!

19 May 2017 at 21:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Ewwww


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 22:56
Agbomen said...

Whoa, utterly disgusting! What won't pple do to get rich? huh?This is clearly deliberate, organized and orchestrated by a juju somebody, lol!! Unbelievable!!!! Shame on her.

20 May 2017 at 00:01

