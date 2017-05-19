Video: Drunk Cameroonian security officer gets humiliated in public
Here is a humilating viral video of a drunk Cameroonian
security officer who is supposed to be guarding staff and protecting the
interest of the company.
In
the embarrassing video below, the uniformed officer is visibly seen struggling to
stand on his feet as many poked fun at him with one of the residents
coming forward to pour a full bucket of water on him. Watch the shameful video after the cut.
8 comments:
The water will help him to calm down,but someone should have helped him to get home before pouring water on him.
Chai
... Merited happiness
That's our humanity now. It's very clear he needs help but they've chosen to humiliate him. Linda just remember he's a human being first before he's a security guard.
what kind of alcohol would he drink that he would be useless
to himself. if the company see this, they would just fire him and he would be neck deeper in poverty.
WHAT A DISGRACE HE SHOULD BE SACKED FOR NEGLIGENCE OF DUTY
Na real "woe unto you". A drunkard is no different from a mad man. So very shameful!
SHAME!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Atleast someone has brain on Linda's blog...👍👍
