 Video: Drunk Cameroonian security officer gets humiliated in public | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 19 May 2017

Video: Drunk Cameroonian security officer gets humiliated in public

Here is a humilating viral video of a drunk Cameroonian security officer who is supposed to be guarding staff and protecting the interest of the company.

In the embarrassing video below, the uniformed officer is visibly seen struggling to stand on his feet as many poked fun at him with one of the residents coming forward to pour a full bucket of water on him. Watch the shameful video after the cut.
Posted by at 5/19/2017 05:36:00 pm

8 comments:

ogbonna nwabueze said...

The water will help him to calm down,but someone should have helped him to get home before pouring water on him.

19 May 2017 at 18:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chai


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 18:40
uchenna njoku said...

That's our humanity now. It's very clear he needs help but they've chosen to humiliate him. Linda just remember he's a human being first before he's a security guard.

19 May 2017 at 19:17
Quincy said...

what kind of alcohol would he drink that he would be useless

click here now for penis enlargement

to himself. if the company see this, they would just fire him and he would be neck deeper in poverty.

19 May 2017 at 19:42
prince said...

WHAT A DISGRACE HE SHOULD BE SACKED FOR NEGLIGENCE OF DUTY

19 May 2017 at 20:08
Agbomen said...

Na real "woe unto you". A drunkard is no different from a mad man. So very shameful!

19 May 2017 at 20:46
Vivian Reginalds said...

SHAME!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:04
victor kelvin said...

Atleast someone has brain on Linda's blog...👍👍

19 May 2017 at 22:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts