 Video: Banky W’s new song dedicated to Adesua is absolutely lovely | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 26 May 2017

Video: Banky W’s new song dedicated to Adesua is absolutely lovely

This is the kind of song that gets me all mushy mushy. Banky W sure know how to play the lover boy. His new song dedicated to his boo, Adesua Etomi is really touching, lovely, inspiring and romantic all at once.

Posted by at 5/26/2017 05:16:00 pm

13 comments:

dj banti said...

OK
Make Una show me love Na.
Tomorrow Na my birthday

26 May 2017 at 17:17
Nelly said...

Aww! So lovly

26 May 2017 at 17:23
Henry said...

now that things are good and they are showing us mushy mushy, i hope they would not start using social media to attack themselves the way

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

mercy aighbe and lanre gentry are now taking bashes at themselves.

26 May 2017 at 17:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I've been blushing since I saw that video


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 17:36
Anonymous said...

They don start now, 2 years down the line they go begin "he has been beating me for 2 years now" nonsense.

26 May 2017 at 17:38
Vivienne B said...

God bless their marriage AMEN!

26 May 2017 at 17:41
Anonymous said...

Awwwwww😍😍😗

26 May 2017 at 17:41
noel said...

Makes me want to throw up.

26 May 2017 at 17:43
amblessed said...

Nice

26 May 2017 at 17:43
Unknown said...

Wahoooo.

26 May 2017 at 17:44
Anonymous said...

This is just lovely. Banky W, am so happy for u bro

26 May 2017 at 17:46
De' General said...

Cool...

26 May 2017 at 17:59
AMIJEZ said...

Happy for them,make I no hear any bad news later. Banky and Adesua make una try be different from celebrity marriage.

26 May 2017 at 18:10

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts