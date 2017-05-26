Video: Banky W’s new song dedicated to Adesua is absolutely lovely
This is the kind of song that gets me all mushy mushy.
Banky W sure know how to play the lover boy. His new song dedicated to his boo, Adesua Etomi is really touching, lovely, inspiring and romantic all at once.
13 comments:
OK
Make Una show me love Na.
Tomorrow Na my birthday
Aww! So lovly
now that things are good and they are showing us mushy mushy, i hope they would not start using social media to attack themselves the way
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
mercy aighbe and lanre gentry are now taking bashes at themselves.
I've been blushing since I saw that video
... Merited happiness
They don start now, 2 years down the line they go begin "he has been beating me for 2 years now" nonsense.
God bless their marriage AMEN!
Awwwwww😍😍😗
Makes me want to throw up.
Nice
Wahoooo.
This is just lovely. Banky W, am so happy for u bro
Cool...
Happy for them,make I no hear any bad news later. Banky and Adesua make una try be different from celebrity marriage.
Post a Comment