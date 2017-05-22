Veteran actor, Saidi Balogun postpones 50th birthday celebrations over three deaths in Nollywood

Veteran actor, Saidi Balogun recently clocked 50 and he planned a 4-day celebration starting from today May 22 till May 25, 2017.
He has now postponed the celebrations till July 4, 2017 in honour of his three colleagues who recently died. In his words;
'the postponement is in honour of the the three fallen heroes in the Yoruba movie industry. Olumide Bakare, Prince Adesina Adesanya (Pastor Ajidara) and Moji Olaiya. Both Prince Adesina ADESANYA(Pastor Ajidara) and Olumide Bakare would be buried on the 25 and 26th of May, 2017 respectively. It is in view of this that a July 4-7th, 2017 date has been chosen for the occasion. We hope you will keep the date opened in your diary'.
