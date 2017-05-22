 Usain Bolt cries as he serves as pallbearer at the funeral of his late friend/Olympic silver medallist, Germaine Mason | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Usain Bolt cries as he serves as pallbearer at the funeral of his late friend/Olympic silver medallist, Germaine Mason

Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt was emotional at the funeral service of  his late friend /Olympic silver medallist, Germaine Mason in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday
 
34-year-old Germaine, who won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics, died in a motorcycle accident in Jamaica on April 20.
 
He reportedly fell off of his bike on the Norman Manley highway in East Kingston while trying to swerve to avoid oncoming traffic, and died at the scene. 

Bolt, who served as a pallbearer for Germaine's funeral, was filmed days ago helping out to dig the grave. He was pictured holding back tears behind his sunglasses at the emotional service which took place at the Hagley Park Seventh Day Adventist Church yesterday. See more photos after the cut...

