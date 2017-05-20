Upgrade your earning power; Become a Certified Digital Marketing Professional and change the game in your career or business!

……If Yes, Make plans to Attend our Digital Marketing Beginners and/or the Advanced Class or Engage/Consult us to Design and Implement Digital Marketing & Social Selling Strategy for grow your Business growth.
As the recession bites harder, a lot of companies are closing up, while others are down-sizing, as a result a lot of people have lost their jobs and untold number of businesses has closed down. However, the people that are in the emerging industries which i want to share with you are smiling to the bank daily.
Anyone that wants to secure his or her future and be financially independent and afloat when others are lamenting, must venture into the emerging industries and create additional income streams there, because its too risky depending one source of income.
Recently, a banker friend of mine who solely depended on his banking job lost his dear job late last year due to the recession and it has been a terrible experience for him and his family for the past 8 months now. Thank God the story has changed after i trained and empowered him with this skill am recommending to you. So if you are unemployed or under-employed this skill will enable you to employ yourself and create wealth as i have done.
The Emerging Industry am Recommending
One of the thriving and emerging industries which anyone can venture into and start generating huge income with shoe-string (low-budget) capital and without any qualification is Digital Marketing (DM). Why? Because its in-demand here in Nigeria and all over the world and few people have that skill. Therefore, few of us that have that skill are smiling to the bank, and cannot feel the recession. Because our skill is even needed most in recession when cash-flow is low and competition is high among companies. In a period like this our services are need most to help corporate organizations market and sell more, innovate and re-strategize in order to be relevant and retain their market share.
The most interesting thing is that one can acquire this Digital Marketing skills in few days of learning and start getting jobs the next week. i don't only teach you the skill, i also show you how to start promoting your business online without spending a dime and start getting high ticket jobs without stepping out of your home or office to look for briefs. This is also applicable to other industries.
Our Offer & Methodology
At Success Strategies Consulting & Solutions (SSC&C), we have developed a method that have made learning Digital Marketing and other IT skills easy. We have simplified it. Why waste time and money when you can master Digital Marketing (DM) in few days and with a little amount of money though our method. Some elaborate DM class, we just simplify it and save you time and money.
After attending our Digital Marketing Beginners and/or Advanced class, we provide our students tutorial materials, support and mentor them for one month for their DM consulting business to take off. During this mentor-ship period we guide our students and help them to launch their business online via our online marketing strategy and with this strategy they can start getting jobs the same week, which we guide them to execute and learn on their own job.
This method is indeed very easy and fun to learn and start from where you are and with what you have. This Lean start-up approach we use has been fantastic. The most interesting thing about DM consulting business is that anyone that can lift the mouse and surf the web can start and run it as part-time or full time business and make millions in Naira or in USD the choice is yours to make. We are impressed with the testimonies we have gotten so far from the students we have trained and mentored. Hence, we are encouraged to keep the good work up.
I, Tony Nwokolo is a living testimony how this DM Skill and consulting business can upgrade one's earning power and transform someone's life within a short period. After acquiring the skill and becoming a Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) few in 2014, i launched my business online without an office working from home, that same week i started getting jobs from companies that want me to consult for them and assist them to lauch, market and manage their Digital Martketing and Social Media and strategy, and since then it has been a fantastic experience.
Today, i have been able to establish my own consulting firm with staff i pay salary, am free from Landlord wahala as i live in my own house here in Lagos State, and i drive my dream SUV, to the glory of God am happy and fulfilled and have achieved all these by the grace of God from consulting for companies and ministries on Digital Marketing and Social Selling strategy. And this consulting business does not stop me from running my other businesses. Am certain you can do the same or even exceed my result if you will join me in our upcoming DM class.
Hence, i strongly recommend this highly profitable skill and consulting business for any one that is looking for ;
- A thriving and sustainable business to run part-time or full time with low budget, generate extra income and create wealth.
- A highly profitable business that is in-demand all over the world,
- A business one can start with shoe-string capital (low budget) from home and still make it big.
- A business one can run on auto-pilot to generate leads and convert them to customers without the stress of running up and down submitting proposals. I shall show you how to position and promote your DM consulting business online for the people (prospects) that needs your service to contact you instead of you looking for them.
- Or you are looking for in-demand skill-set to distance yourself from the competition, jump to a higher pay grade and become indispensable in your career?
May be you are looking for a fun, stress-free, effective and a powerful skill you can use to brand, market and sell any thing online.
TARGET AUDIENCE
§ For individuals and organizations that wants to know how to use the Digital Marketing & Social Selling Strategies to create awareness, generate leads, drive traffic and triple sales in a cost-effective, measurable and efficient way.
§ Anyone that wants to become a Digital Marketing Consultant part-time or full time; and create wealth working for or consulting for organizations and high net worth individuals.
§ Anyone that wants to learn a skill that is in demand and jump to a higher pay grade and become indispensable.
Anyone that want to master SEO tactics that will make their site or products to start ranking on top of Google and other search engines SERP.
· For individuals and organizations that wants to amply their voice, convey their message, attract follower-ship and make their products or brand to go viral (become popular).
WHY CORPORATE ORGANIZATION MUST NOMINATE DELEGATES TO THIS DIGITAL MARKETING CLASS
- Because in today’s changing and challenging business landscape; Media is changing, customers are changing, marketing is changing from traditional to digital. Hence, any organization that does not want to be left behind must adopt an online strategy in order to be relevant and gain an edge over competitors.
* Because the trend is changing and organizations and brands all over the world and in Nigerian have realized that generarating leads, getting customers, brand ambassadors, and fans via digital strategy is far cheaper and more effective than other traditional marketing techniques (i.e. T.V, Radio, Billboards, newspaper etc.
* Because Social media was the weapon Donald Trump used to fight the mainstream media. Social media is the ultimate form of democracy in that it gives the underdog (SMEs) a platform to amplify their VOICE against the traditional media which the Big Companies uses to suppress SMEs.
In a nut shell, delegates shall master 3 Proven Ways to Keep their Business Afloat in this period of recession and always:
- How to Generate and Attract new leads and prospects
- How to Convert as many of those leads into buyers (customers)
- How to Influence those buyers to buy more or buy more often and also refer their friends and relatives to your business!
...This certification will set you apart from the pack, if you want to:
- Enhance your career (or start a new one)
- Learn the latest and emerging skill that is in-demand in Nigeria and all over the world
- Expand your skill set, distance yourself from the competition, and jump to a higher pay grade and become indispensable. ...this course and certification is for you.
- More importantly, it will make you a better marketer and enable you to close more sales in any field.
