Update: Bauchi State Police confirms incident at the College of Education, Kangere

Below is statement issued by the Bauchi State Police Command on the incident at the College of Education, Kangere.
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY AND DISTURBANCE OF PUBLIC PEACE:
On the 24/5/2017 at about 2pm, Elections of new Executives in to the Students Union Government (SUG) at the College of Education Kangere went awry due to ethno/religious dimension it took which resulted in the postponement of the Exercise in order to avert breakdown of law and order in the School.Following the postponement,hoodlums and misguided elements in their hundreds from the school and neighboring Community went on rampage and blocked Bauchi- Gombe Federal highway harassing innocent Citizens.
However, before the arrival of the Police to the scene the military had already dispersed the rioters and arrested Thirty two (32) suspects.
Police Patrol Teams have been deployed to the Area, normalcy was restored in the school and the road blockage opened to enable free flow of traffic.
Meanwhile, Eight persons who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Specialist Hospital Bauchi for treatment and suspects arrested were handed over to the police for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.
SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Bauchi State Police Command,
For Commissioner of Police Bauchi State
For Commissioner of Police Bauchi State
2 comments:
Too bad!
REALLY BAD
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Post a Comment