Tuesday, 23 May 2017

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May issues a statement on the Manchester blast

 At about 10:35pm UK time on Monday, May 22, 2017, tragedy struck at the Manchester Arena where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing, leaving at least 19 people dead and about 50 injured in a possible terrorist incident.


British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement, confirming that police are treating the incident as a terror attack, "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected." 

The leader of Britain's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn also offered support on Twitter. He tweeted:
"Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."
Nnenne George said...

This woman if only u can be like Donald Trump and ban all Muslim from UK.. u won't listen. Apply wisdom! Islam is a vengeful religion.. full of hate for humanity. Rip to the departed. I am saddened 😟😢😢

23 May 2017 at 07:14
Harper said...

it is likely going to be the islamist terrorist group known as isis. they have been issue threats

against the uk government ever since. the irony is that if the culprits

23 May 2017 at 07:17

