UK Prime Minister, Theresa May issues a statement on the Manchester blast

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement, confirming that police are treating the incident as a terror attack, "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."
The leader of Britain's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn also offered support on Twitter. He tweeted:
"Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."
