UK police says death toll at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has risen to 22

Last night's attack outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in London was initially reported to have killed 19 people, now British Police confirms that the death toll has risen to 22 including children, and was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb.
Manchester Police Chief, Constable Ian Hopkin said "the attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity".
While police believe the suspect was acting alone, investigations are ongoing to establish if he was part of a network and as many as 400 police were deployed overnight,
