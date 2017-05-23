UK police arrest 23-year-old man in relation to the Manchester Arena terror attack

The incident had been a suicide bombing and the attacker, a man carrying an IED that he detonated, died on the spot. 22 other people died.
59 are reported to have been injured while a lot of children and teenagers are still missing. Parents and relatives of concert goers who are yet to be found since yesterday have taken to social media to share photos of their loved ones and request for anyone with information about them to reach out.
As regards the 23-year-old arrested in relation to the attack, authorities did not provide further details.
No comments:
Post a Comment