Wednesday, 24 May 2017

UK deports 35 Nigerians for immigration offences

35 Nigerians comprising 30 males and five females, were today deported by the government of the United Kingdom for committing immigration-related offences. The deported Nigerians arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos in a chartered Titanic airways aircraft at about 5.50 a.m.

Recall that in March, the UK also deported 23 Nigerians for immigration related offences.
Posted by at 5/24/2017 05:09:00 pm

7 comments:

Nnamdi said...

some nigerians are something else, they would hustle and stress themselves to leave the country only to go to UK and go

and commit various crimes and get deported to nigeria and back to square 1.

24 May 2017 at 17:18
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh well...


... Merited happiness

24 May 2017 at 17:27
Anonymous said...

But why are they always coming with Ghana must go bags

24 May 2017 at 17:35
Anonymous said...

24 May 2017 at 17:35
livingstone chibuike said...

welcom back

24 May 2017 at 17:38
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

BACK TO SQUARE ONE






AUNTY LINDA 👸

24 May 2017 at 17:48
Okowright Balaxy said...

More Nigerians have been deported since Buhari became president. Even meaningless countries deport Nigerians because we have a president that say negative things about his country without thinking.

24 May 2017 at 17:57

