UK deports 35 Nigerians for immigration offences

35 Nigerians comprising 30 males and five females, were today deported by the government of the United Kingdom for committing immigration-related offences. The deported Nigerians arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos in a chartered Titanic airways aircraft at about 5.50 a.m.
Recall that in March, the UK also deported 23 Nigerians for immigration related offences.
7 comments:
some nigerians are something else, they would hustle and stress themselves to leave the country only to go to UK and go
and commit various crimes and get deported to nigeria and back to square 1.
Oh well...
... Merited happiness
But why are they always coming with Ghana must go bags
welcom back
BACK TO SQUARE ONE
AUNTY LINDA 👸
More Nigerians have been deported since Buhari became president. Even meaningless countries deport Nigerians because we have a president that say negative things about his country without thinking.
