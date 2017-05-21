Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi, who called President Museveni a 'pair of buttocks' says she missed her dildo while in prison

She said it was a traumatizing experience battling with illnesses caught while incarcerated, missing her children, and of course, her reliable Dildo
The controversial activist was granted a sh10m non-cash bail by Buganda Road Court last Wednesday. She is expected to return to court next Thursday. The 42-year-old was charged on April 10, under section 24 and 25 of Computer Misuse Act, 2011.
"When I was in Luzira Women's Prison, I really really really missed my dildo. Sometimes my desire was so overwhelming that I cried as other inmates snored deep into the night.You see, masturbation is forbidden in prison. In order to eliminate this practice, the prison warders go as far as not permitting roll-on deodorants with the moving ball on top, into the prison. They confiscated three of my roll-on deodorants, including one that I bought from the prison canteen.
And so, tonight I am recharging my dildo with Energiser batteries, as I start my count-down to Thursday when I go back to court. There is no pleasure, no sweetness, no blissful moment, left in Uganda for the masses living oppressed by Museveni's dictatorship.
And so, tonight, I will assert my rights to dildo-based adult pleasure, and do so every coming night until my court hearing. Should the state drag me back to jail, I will be a satiated woman"
hehehehe! love this woman. cheers to dildo. so funny
doesn't she
have a man that is giving her the real thing that is warmer and better than the artificial one.
Mm-hmmm, you go lady!
I love her too. Not cuz of the dildo, but her free spirit and free mouth. Nne u are very mouthed
Sick personality. Very ugly indeed
