Friday, 26 May 2017

Two wardrobe malfunctions in one night; Bella Hadid flashes her underwear and some skin in two dresses with crotch-high slit

Bella Hadid is at it again, showing us her knickers and almost bits of her lady part after the dresses she wore slid open, leaving her exposed. She has gone from one malfunction to the other during each Cannes red carpet appearance and it's beginning to seem intentional.

On Thursday evening, Bella headed to the glitzy amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the annual film festival. The 20-year-old wore two dresses for the event, both with crotch-high slit. and both times, she flashed her lingerie. She can be seen at a point, holding the slit in place with her finger, to keep it from sliding open further but she was not always successful.

