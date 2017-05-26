On Thursday evening, Bella headed to the glitzy amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the annual film festival. The 20-year-old wore two dresses for the event, both with crotch-high slit. and both times, she flashed her lingerie. She can be seen at a point, holding the slit in place with her finger, to keep it from sliding open further but she was not always successful.
Friday, 26 May 2017
Two wardrobe malfunctions in one night; Bella Hadid flashes her underwear and some skin in two dresses with crotch-high slit
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/26/2017 11:27:00 am
