Two suspected thieves that have been terrorizing residents of Ijagun Town, Ogun State were apprehended on May 25.
Wednesday, 31 May 2017
Two notorious thieves/rapists nabbed and stripped naked in Ijagun, Ogun State
5/31/2017 04:09:00 pm
4 comments:
they will carry out evil operations and later give innocent face. may God help sha.....
See the way they just want to make d*** so uninteresting for me
... Merited happiness
The wicked must not go unpunished
Why dem no cut the prick sef... dee
