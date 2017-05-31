 Two notorious thieves/rapists nabbed and stripped naked in Ijagun, Ogun State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Two notorious thieves/rapists nabbed and stripped naked in Ijagun, Ogun State

Two suspected thieves that have been terrorizing residents of Ijagun Town, Ogun State were apprehended on May 25.

According to Oluwasanmi Adedamola, the suspects usually storm different female hostels to steal laptops, phones, clothes and other valuables at gunpoint. They are alleged to have raped some students during the attacks.


4 comments:

oyesiji oluwatobiloba isreal temitope said...

they will carry out evil operations and later give innocent face. may God help sha.....

31 May 2017 at 16:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

See the way they just want to make d*** so uninteresting for me


... Merited happiness

31 May 2017 at 16:15
ATOE said...

The wicked must not go unpunished

31 May 2017 at 16:19
dee boi said...

Why dem no cut the prick sef... dee

31 May 2017 at 16:43

