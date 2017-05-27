Two Nigerian men arrested in India for cheating, overstaying

The suspect, Antony Anderson, 42, is a resident of Selvaraj Layout, Virgo Nagar, Shigehalli, KR Puram. The police recovered two passports, 10 mobile phones, one tablet and a laptop from him.
According to the police, along with Prince Sisokpreal and Jems Adams, Anderson collected Rs 48 lakh from the victim promising to deliver some products, but absconded after collecting the money. The suspect was overstaying in the city. His visa and passports had expired. The police are searching for two other suspects in the case.
In another case, the police arrested Nwabuze Chukwujekwu, a resident of Selva Raj Layout.
On a tip-off, the police picked him up near Shigehalli bus stand. Chukwujekwu was staying in the city despite the expiry of his visa and passport.
