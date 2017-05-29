 Twitter user advises people against the use of drugs, narrates how he almost died of drug overdose | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 29 May 2017

Twitter user advises people against the use of drugs, narrates how he almost died of drug overdose

A Nigerian Twitter user, Olu has shared his story on how he almost died due to drug overdose. According to him, he got introduced to Tramadol and Refnol while in NYSC camp. He got addicted and couldn't go a day without it.

One day, he visited his friends, took an overdose and had a seizure. Some of his friends ran away leaving him at the mercy of the house owners. Luckily for him he was revived. Read the rest of his story after the cut..



