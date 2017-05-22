Trump's first visit abroad is a "theatrical gathering with no practical or political value" - Iranian President

In a news conference in Tehran today, Rouhani said Trump's first visit abroad was a "theatrical gathering with no practical or political value".
He continued to say,
"you can't solve terrorism just by giving your people's money to a superpower"Rouhani sai referring to a $110 billion military deal Trump clinched with Saudi Arabia recently.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi also called on Washington to abandon its "warmongering policy, intervention, Iranophobia and sales of dangerous and useless weapons to the main sponsors of terrorism.
"Unfortunately, under the hostile and aggressive policies of the American statesmen, we are witnessing a renewed strengthening of terrorist groups in the region and miscalculation of the dictatorships which support these groups".
