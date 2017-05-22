 True and unconditional love! Physically challenged Nigerian man shares photos from his traditional wedding | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

True and unconditional love! Physically challenged Nigerian man shares photos from his traditional wedding

Nwabufo Peter Ndubuisi-De Dawn shared some photos from his traditional wedding , which took place in Anambra State on Saturday, May 20th. Happy married life to them! May God bless their union. More photos after the cut..





4 comments:

Asoge Atelier said...

The guy is handsome and the lady is beautiful. Wishing them many happy years

22 May 2017 at 05:32
Anonymous said...

But if the man was obviously rich you would say it's the money. Bigots!

22 May 2017 at 05:41
Anonymous said...

My God bless your union Peter (Okwute).

22 May 2017 at 06:03
Anonymous said...

May God less there union

22 May 2017 at 06:03

