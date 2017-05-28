 Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Churchill shares side by side photo of himself as a baby and his son and the resemblance is uncanny | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Churchill shares side by side photo of himself as a baby and his son and the resemblance is uncanny

Olakunle Churchill wished his son, King Andre a 'Happy Children's Day' yesterday. He shared a throwback photo of himself and Andre, with the caption on Instagram;

"As this day comes to an end, I wish you Happy Children's day because you're the best and the best is always saved for the last! You truly are a KING and I see me each time I look at you, in fact I could say without mincing words that you're my copy and paste. Today, I pray for you that nothing will ever stop you from becoming all that God has written concerning you and your destiny will never be truncated in Jesus Name. Ride on King Andrea Realtors. I love you son! #SaveTheBestForTheLast #happychildrensday"
