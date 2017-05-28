Olakunle Churchill wished his son, King Andre a 'Happy Children's Day' yesterday. He shared a throwback photo of himself and Andre, with the caption on Instagram;
Sunday, 28 May 2017
Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Churchill shares side by side photo of himself as a baby and his son and the resemblance is uncanny
