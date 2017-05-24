Toke Makinwa shares motivational message, recalls how she lost sponsorships due to bad press

She recalled how she had a sponsor pull out from her book tour after news of her ex husband suing her broke. She also narrated how she lost out in a 20 million naira deal after the news of her marriage crisis hit the internet. She shared a quote and wrote;
When God is involved, it can never be for less. In my life I have seen him come thru so many times I'll be selfish if I keep it to myself. I remember when we started the OnBecoming tour, we approached a number of companies for sponsorship and one particular incident left me sooo broken. We had been talking back and forth and all was looking exciting till the news of the legal suit hit the press. I remember I was in Ghana and the night before OnBecominginGhana was amazing. I woke up in such high spirit till the news filtered the air and then I got that call, our "potential" had pulled out. I read that text over and over again in tears, they pulled out because they didn't want to be thrown in the middle of it all (who can blame them) boy was I hurt, I was broken.
I had put so much into this project and prayed so hard yet here I was disappointed, I felt I wasn't good enough, I couldn't pray and then it hit me, this has happened before, I remember when the news of my marriage hit the press I was in the middle of signing a 20million Naira deal, all was good to go till news broke and it seemed like what everyone was talking about. They pulled out. It was bad timing.I remember how I held the toilet bowl all night, I have never felt that kind of pain in my life. I have worked hard, prayed hard and God knows I needed that money. My life had changed overnight, I was trying to hold on to everything and it seemed like everything was working against me but God came thru, he provided much more than that deal and I have never had to look back to think "if only" I had that money, he kept blessing me. In both cases God over compensated me. SA is looking really good , I can't wait to share who our sponsor for the OnBecominginSA is, they are not just flying me to SA, my entire team is coming to and everything is paid for in full. Why do I share this you may ask? Perhaps you woke up this morning feeling defeated, you are about to stop trying, you're so sure your idea sucks and no one will support you, hold on. You are closer than you know,. God has bigger and better plans for you, he knows you've cried all night, he knows what this means to you, he will come thru even better.
6 comments:
That's the spirit
... Merited happiness
👍
Really inspiring, thank u so much
Yes Toke keep winning..nothing can stop your shine..
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
